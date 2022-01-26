Watch
Virginia reports over 50 COVID-19 related deaths for second day in rise from past month

Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:48:55-05

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,503,119 total cases, 1,072,699 of which are confirmed and 430,420 are probable. There are 16,052 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,405 being confirmed and 2,647 being probable. The case numbers are up by 11,126, and deaths are up by 50 since Tuesday. Virginia Beach saw the most COVID-19 related deaths locally at 13 since Tuesday, after seeing 11 from Monday to Tuesday as well.

A total of 12,154,815 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 14,632,220 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,933 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday there are 3,351 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 159 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,510 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

588 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

88,374 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

