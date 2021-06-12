Virginia statewide percent of positive COVID-19 tests falls to lowest level since pandemic started

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,671 total cases, 527,412 of which are confirmed and 150,259 are probable. There are 11,293 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,528 being confirmed and 1,765 being probable. The case numbers are up by 141, and deaths are up by 10 since Friday.

A total of 7,545,686 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia. The Virginia statewide percent of positive COVID-19 tests has now fallen to its lowest level since before the pandemic and is 1.9% positive.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 8,591,028 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 39,663 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 241 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 104 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 345 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

84 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

62 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 810 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 27% usage.

56,788 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,671 141 30,150 28 11,293 10 8,591,028 39,663 ACCOMACK 2,867 0 211 0 45 1 26,809 176 CHESAPEAKE 21,163 2 1025 2 303 0 194,143 1,275 FRANKLIN 1,135 0 56 0 33 0 6,400 40 GLOUCESTER 2,261 0 66 0 49 0 32,491 105 HAMPTON 10,687 0 414 0 180 0 103,856 681 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,171 2 151 0 70 0 33,598 202 JAMES CITY 4,657 0 164 0 72 0 83,078 242 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,681 9 NEWPORT NEWS 14,262 1 490 3 235 1 132,830 977 NORFOLK 17,957 7 1027 2 266 0 155,750 905 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,727 57 POQUOSON 896 0 25 0 17 0 12,358 39 PORTSMOUTH 9,158 6 681 0 201 0 62,308 553 SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 0 56 0 57 0 12,675 86 SUFFOLK 7,995 1 460 1 191 0 71,042 425 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,277 4 1,697 0 411 1 379,248 2,284 WILLIAMSBURG 769 -1 29 0 13 0 12,812 45 YORK 3,788 -1 79 1 55 0 63,281 327 LOCAL TOTALS 140,434 21 6,733 9 2246 3 1,404,087 8,428

