Virginia statewide percent of positive COVID-19 tests falls to lowest level since pandemic started

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 12, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,671 total cases, 527,412 of which are confirmed and 150,259 are probable. There are 11,293 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,528 being confirmed and 1,765 being probable. The case numbers are up by 141, and deaths are up by 10 since Friday.

A total of 7,545,686 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia. The Virginia statewide percent of positive COVID-19 tests has now fallen to its lowest level since before the pandemic and is 1.9% positive.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 8,591,028 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 39,663 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 241 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 104 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 345 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

84 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

62 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 810 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 27% usage.

56,788 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS677,67114130,1502811,293108,591,02839,663
ACCOMACK2,8670211045126,809176
CHESAPEAKE21,1632102523030194,1431,275
FRANKLIN1,13505603306,40040
GLOUCESTER2,261066049032,491105
HAMPTON10,687041401800103,856681
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1712151070033,598202
JAMES CITY4,6570164072083,078242
MATHEWS59902201208,6819
NEWPORT NEWS14,262149032351132,830977
NORFOLK17,9577102722660155,750905
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,72757
POQUOSON896025017012,35839
PORTSMOUTH9,15866810201062,308553
SOUTHAMPTON1,985056057012,67586
SUFFOLK7,99514601191071,042425
VIRGINIA BEACH36,27741,69704111379,2482,284
WILLIAMSBURG769-129013012,81245
YORK3,788-179155063,281327
LOCAL TOTALS140,434216,7339224631,404,0878,428

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

