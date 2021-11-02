Virginia surpasses 14K total COVID-19 related deaths since start of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 929,244 total cases, 690,185 of which are confirmed and 239,059 are probable. There are 14,020 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,769 being confirmed and 2,251 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,245, and deaths are up by 36 since Monday.

A total of 9,985,093 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 11,580,455 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 28,931 statewide doses given since Monday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 882 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 72 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 954 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

274 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

172 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

71,799 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: