Virginia surpasses 57K discharged COVID-19 patients from hospitals overtime during pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,909 total cases, 528,533 of which are confirmed and 150,376 are probable. There are 11,367 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,597 being confirmed and 1,770 being probable. The case numbers are up by 144, and deaths are up by 7 since Monday.

A total of 7,628,011 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 8,865,628 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 18,852 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 200 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 63 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 263 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

62 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

36 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 806 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,977 in the state - that's 27% usage.

57,067 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 678,909 144 30,361 30 11,367 7 8,865,628 18,852 ACCOMACK 2,868 0 212 0 45 0 27,559 75 CHESAPEAKE 21,210 3 1030 0 305 0 201,459 326 FRANKLIN 1,140 2 56 0 33 0 6,591 9 GLOUCESTER 2,270 0 66 0 49 0 33,199 46 HAMPTON 10,708 2 433 0 181 0 106,979 325 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,172 0 151 0 70 0 34,713 43 JAMES CITY 4,665 -1 168 0 72 0 84,845 156 MATHEWS 602 0 23 0 12 0 8,808 5 NEWPORT NEWS 14,320 8 505 3 238 0 137,184 336 NORFOLK 18,005 2 1034 0 269 0 161,147 294 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 13,029 39 POQUOSON 897 0 26 1 18 0 12,700 8 PORTSMOUTH 9,186 4 684 0 203 0 64,458 107 SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 0 56 0 57 0 13,038 9 SUFFOLK 8,003 1 462 0 191 0 73,267 93 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,340 17 1,710 5 413 0 392,272 603 WILLIAMSBURG 770 0 29 0 13 0 13,062 18 YORK 3,800 1 81 0 57 0 64,954 206 LOCAL TOTALS 140,748 39 6,806 9 2262 0 1,449,264 2,698

