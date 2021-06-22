Watch
Virginia surpasses 57K discharged COVID-19 patients from hospitals overtime during pandemic

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 22, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,909 total cases, 528,533 of which are confirmed and 150,376 are probable. There are 11,367 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,597 being confirmed and 1,770 being probable. The case numbers are up by 144, and deaths are up by 7 since Monday.

A total of 7,628,011 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 8,865,628 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 18,852 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 200 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 63 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 263 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

62 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

36 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 806 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,977 in the state - that's 27% usage.

57,067 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS678,90914430,3613011,36778,865,62818,852
ACCOMACK2,8680212045027,55975
CHESAPEAKE21,2103103003050201,459326
FRANKLIN1,14025603306,5919
GLOUCESTER2,270066049033,19946
HAMPTON10,708243301810106,979325
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1720151070034,71343
JAMES CITY4,665-1168072084,845156
MATHEWS60202301208,8085
NEWPORT NEWS14,320850532380137,184336
NORFOLK18,0052103402690161,147294
NORTHAMPTON807080036013,02939
POQUOSON897026118012,7008
PORTSMOUTH9,18646840203064,458107
SOUTHAMPTON1,985056057013,0389
SUFFOLK8,00314620191073,26793
VIRGINIA BEACH36,340171,71054130392,272603
WILLIAMSBURG770029013013,06218
YORK3,800181057064,954206
LOCAL TOTALS140,748396,8069226201,449,2642,698

