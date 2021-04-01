Virginia to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 18

All Virginians ages 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday, April 18, Governor Ralph Northam's office announced Thursday morning.

According to Northam's office, nearly every Virginian in the highest-risk groups who has pre-registered for a vaccination appointment has received one, and those still on the pre-registration list will receive appointment invitations within the next two weeks.

More than 3.7 million doses of vaccine have been given so far in Virginia, meaning more than one in three adults have received at least one dose and one in five Virginians are fully vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” Northam said. “We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first.

"Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”

Twenty-one of Virginia's 35 health districts have already started vaccinating essential workers in Phase 1c. Beginning April 4, districts that have invited everyone pre-registered in Phase 1c can begin inviting members of the general public who have pre-registered.

To pre-register for a vaccine, click here.