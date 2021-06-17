Cove Appliance recalls 42K dishwashers due to fire hazard

Cove Appliance is recalling about 42,000 dishwashers due to reports of burning smells, flames and smoking inside the dishwashers.

The recall involves 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers with model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445, and were sold at home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021 for between $2,400 and $2,500.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

CPSC has received five reports of issues with the dishwashers, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, unplug them from their power source and contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher's heating element.

You can call Cove Appliance toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, e-mail at support@coveappliance.com or click here to learn more about the recall.