Charter Communications acquires Cox, Liberty Broadband, in multi-billion dollar deal

Charter Communications has acquired Cox Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation in a multi-billion dollar deal to bring them under the Spectrum name, the company announced on Thursday.

The acquisition expands Spectrum's footprint to 45 states and 70 million customers, according a press release from the company on Thursday.

“The addition of Cox to the Spectrum footprint is one that can be celebrated by customers, employees and investors alike,” said Charter President and CEO Chris Winfrey in the release. “Together, we will bring the best products, at the best price, coupled with the highest level of customer service to more customers across our expanded 45-state Spectrum footprint. And Cox employees will soon have access to all the programs and benefits that have made Charter an employer of choice where its 100% U.S.-based employees can build long-term careers."

Spectrum will launch its "entire suite of products to all (Cox) consumers, including existing customers" beginning in mid-September, which includes the company's pricing and packaging, the release states.

Over the next year, the company reports that it will also apply its service and sales workforce to Cox markets.

"The market has changed considerably over the past decade, and regional providers like Spectrum are competing with national and even global connectivity and entertainment companies," Winfrey said. "Today, with expanded scale, we are better positioned to compete and continue investment in our products and service, tools and platforms, and to further the capability and reach of our Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network.”

In an email to existing customers, Spectrum said that customers will not see changes to their current service or pricing at this time. Cox customers not already using Cox Mobile are also eligible for a free year of mobile service.

"‌Welcome to Spectrum," the email said. "We look forward to serving you and are 100% committed to delivering the reliable connectivity and exceptional experiences you deserve. Thank you for taking the time to read this letter, the opportunity to earn your business every day and for trusting us during this exciting transition."

Read the full release from Charter Communications here.