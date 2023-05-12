One killed in quadruple shooting outside Steak 'n Shake on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and three others were injured after a shooting outside a restaurant on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Steak 'n Shake in the 4000 block of South East Street for a report of a person shot just after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located three victims inside the restaurant with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police say they ran inside to seek shelter after being shot.

They were all taken to a local hospital, their condition is not known at this time.

The fourth victim, a male found laying in the parking lot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by the Marion County Coroner as Artemas Boyd II, 21.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates the incident occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant. At least two firearms were recovered from the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via e-mail at Gary.Smith@indy.gov. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477.