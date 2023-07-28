5 arrested in Virginia Beach child predator sting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five people are facing charges following an undercover operation aimed at catching child predators.

It involved the FBI, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) in addition to the Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigations Bureau.

Police said each of the suspects allegedly started conversations with investigators who were posing as juveniles online. They then "responded to a designated location to have sex with that persona for money."

When the suspects arrived at the location, they were met by law enforcement and were taken into custody.

Virginia Beach police listed the following people as the five suspects, all charged with attempted carnal knowledge of a minor and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Hyman Stubbs II, 36, of Virginia Beach (also charged with resisting arrest)

Geraldpao Balandra, 23, of Palisade Park, New Jersey

Justin Macezinskas, 40, of Virginia Beach

Reggie Keaton, 45, of Chesapeake

Elmer Aquilar, 32, of Virginia Beach



Police did not release any other details about the investigation.