UPDATE: 7-year-old boy reported missing after Indianapolis homicide has been safely located

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 7-year-old boy reported missing after a homicide in Indianapolis has been located and authorities say he’s unharmed.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked the public to help find the missing boy after being notified of his disappearance at the scene of a homicide on the city’s southeast side Saturday night.

Detectives were responding to the scene in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court around 7:30 p.m when they were notified of the child’s disappearance. One person was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound(s).

Police have not said what the boy’s relation to the homicide victim or the incident is, but only confirm they discovered he was missing while on the scene investigating.

Before he was found, police said the boy was last seen in a gray 4-door vehicle and may have been in the company of an adult male. Officers believed the child may have been in danger.

If you have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

