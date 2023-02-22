Man dies following shooting on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died following a shooting on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News Tuesday evening.

Newport News police said around 5:10, officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died just after 5:35 p.m., police said. He was not immediately identified.

Authorities said there is no suspect information at this time. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number, 757-247-2500 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.