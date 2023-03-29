Norfolk police officers' use of force justified in 2022 shooting: Commonwealth's Attorney

NORFOLK, Va. — Two Norfolk officers will not be charged in a shooting from last year.

The two officers who fired their guns at a suspect on Vincent Avenue last August were justified and won't face charges, the city's Commonwealth's Attorney said Tuesday.

Police Sergeant Edward Lord and Investigator Logan Luketic were on patrol when they decided to look into two "suspicious vehicles stopped in the road," according to a Norfolk Police Department statement released a couple days later.

A man near the cars began firing at the officers and that's when Lord and Luketic opened fire and the suspects ran away.

The suspect, later identified as Ali Moore, was not hit by gunfire.

Moore was arrested on several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, attempted aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In a letter sent to Virginia State Police this week, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi wrote that criminal charges against Lord and Luketic aren't justified since they were responding to the use of deadly force against them.

Fatehi declined to explain his conclusions, citing Moore's pending trial.