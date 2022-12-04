Police: Man dead after shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.

Around 10:35 p.m., the Newport News Police Department said officers were called to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive for a report of gunshots. When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

First responders took the man to the hospital where he died. Police said his identity is not known at this time.

Police did not provide any information about potential suspects in the case.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.