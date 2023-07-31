Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 5: Damar Hamlin back in pads for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the Buffalo Bills took the field at St. John Fisher University on Monday for day five of training camp it also marked the first practice the team wore pads.

With the team putting pads on for the first time during camp, it was also the first time safety Damar Hamlin was in pads since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin back in pads for first time since he suffered cardiac arrest

He was cleared to resume full activities in April and at the time said "This event was life-changing, but it's not the end of my story, so I'm here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

In June, he was a full participant in practice for the first time.

On the first day of training camp on July 26, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told the media that Hamlin would be a "full go."

Hamlin spoke after practice on Monday.

Sports Director Matt Bové was at practice and said the biggest story was Hamlin, but the offense also had a lot of big and dynamic plays. According to Bové, they started camp a little slow but continue to stack good days and wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues to be the most impressive player on the field and he and quarterback Josh Allen continue to look like they are on the same page.

Bové also mentioned tight end, Dalton Kincaid, the first-round pick has had an impressive start to training camp and seems to continue to grow each day.

In addition, wide receiver Gabe Davis continues to trend in the right direction and in the running back it seems it is James Cook's job to lose.

On defense, at the linebacker and cornerback positions that are still up in the air, the rotations continue and there hasn't been anyone that has separated themselves.

The Bills will practice Tuesday, have an off day Wednesday, return to practice on Thursday and then on Friday they will practice at Highmark Stadium.