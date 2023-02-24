Deaf cheerleading team makes history, wins first competition

CNN (KETV) — A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win, and it's a big deal for a good reason.

For the cheerleading team at the Iowa School for the Deaf, it's more about what is felt rather than what's heard.

Cheer coach Renca Dunn explains the team uses a drum to practice in order to feel vibrations.

“We feel everything, it's so important. We have to feel the vibrations of the drum. The drum is a huge part of feeling the beat," Dunn said. “We practice and do our routine with the drum and the music and we do it repetitively again and again.”

That practice led the team to make history, competing and winning in the Great Plains School for the Deaf Cheer Championship.

“It's just so exciting. I can't even explain it, I'm at a loss for words," said cheerleader Ashley Vera-Nieto.

“Really just proved that hard work is important and it makes a difference in having passion," said Kali Nipper, another cheerleader.

Britany Adame, a senior, said she always knew she could do anything, and even when she felt nervous, she went for it.

“I gained a lot of confidence. I was really hesitant at first and I felt like now cheerleading is a part of who I am," Adame said.

Getting to this point took a lot of hard work.

“We ask a lot on the girls. It's a big commitment, but they gave everything they had to this year," said Megan Shama.

The team hopes they can serve as inspiration.

“Being deaf has a stigma and a lot of people are afraid of what that means," Dunn said.

They're proving that just because they're deaf, they can still make their presence heard.

“Once you commit and you give it your all, nothing can stop you. You can do anything," Nipper said.