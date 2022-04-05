Death investigation underway after man found dead inside Hampton home; evidence of fire found

HAMPTON, Va. - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers got a call about a person who had died in the area just before 10 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, officers with the Hampton Police Division and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found the man dead, as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

The manner and cause of the victim's death are still under investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at P3Tips.com.

