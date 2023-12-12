Death threats prompt Virginia farm owner to increase security: 'That was crossing the line'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The owner of Shoofly Farms, a horse rescue and animal sanctuary in Chesterfield County, has increased security and closed the farm to the public after she received online death threats.

"[They said] I should be strung up by the nearest tree and so that was crossing the line," Shoofly Farm owner Brianna Merrill said.

Merrill said the threats began after accusations were posted online regarding the euthanization of three horses on the farm this year.

"People were on a rampage accusing us of all sorts of things that were untrue," Merrill told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. "Criticizing the way we go about the health and care of the horses."

Merrill said the farm often serves as a place where animals can live their final days in comfort, almost like hospice care for older and sickly animals.

"They just need a soft landing to be in a place where they are loved, cared for, for however much time they have," she said. "[The euthanizations are] the worst part of the business."

WTVR Shoofly Farm owner Brianna Merrill

Brianna said a veterinarian told her the first euthanized horse had wobblers, a condition that affects communication between the brain and spine.

The second euthanized horse had an abnormal epiglottis, which affected breathing and body temperature.

The third euthanized horse had bilateral advanced ringbone, which affected the bones and joints in his front hoofs.

"The most merciful thing we can do is, with the assistance of our vet, give them a humane euthanasia," she said.

Brianna said people who accused her of mistreating animals could see the horses' declining health on social media.

"We have documented these horses, we have posted about them, we have told about their diseases, we have talked about the loss and the need for them to be euthanized," she said.

For now, the farm, which was free and open to the public, is closed for safety reasons.

WTVR

Merrill also canceled fundraising events for the month.

"The whole point of our December fundraisers is to make sure we have the funds to get through winter when expenses are higher and income is almost non-existent," she said.

To help their neighbor in need, nearby Kelmarbi Farms will hold a meet and greet with Santa this Saturday. Donations for Shoofly Farms will be collected at the event.