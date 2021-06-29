Detectives looking for missing 81-year-old man last seen at Portsmouth Walmart

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victim’s Unit are searching for an elderly man who was last seen at a local store Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., authorities say 81-year-old Robert Hall went missing from the Walmart located at 1098 Frederick Boulevard.

Hall was last seen wearing a red leather ball cap and a red leather sweater with beige sleeves.

If you have seen Hall or know where he may be, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.