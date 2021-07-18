Detours in place on Suffolk road after truck partially loses load of liquid animal proteins

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a hazmat incident in the 900 block of southbound Carolina Road.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 11:52 a.m. saying that a truck hauling liquid animal proteins partially lost its load over several hundred feet of roadway.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is sending a hazmat clean-up crew to the area, and the road is expected to be partially closed for several hours.

Police are providing traffic control in the area, and detours will be placed on Carolina Road southbound to the Southwest Bypass and northbound at Turlington Road.

The incident's cause is still under investigation.