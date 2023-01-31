Diedrich Bader shares his 'strange' experience in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Actor and comedian Diedrich Bader had a "strange" experience while visiting Richmond this weekend.

Bader, 56, may be best known for his scene-stealing roles in movies like "Office Space" and "Napoleon Dynamite," his voice work on dozens of cartoons, and his starring role as Oswald on "The Drew Carey Show." It was that role that led to the strange experience he highlighted on social media.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Diedrich Bader, a cast member in the ABC television series "American Housewife," poses at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Bader was in Richmond to attend Saturday's VCU basketball game with friends he explained.

The Northern Virginia native was waiting at the Staples Mill Road train station on Sunday for a train back to see his family in Northern Virginia when he looked up.

"I’m at the Richmond train station," he tweeted. "Life’s strange sometimes."

The video he tweeted showed an episode of "The Drew Carey Show" show playing overhead.

I’m at the Richmond train station

Life’s strange sometimes pic.twitter.com/TEKaa0Wbhl — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) January 29, 2023

As people responded to Bader's tweet, he said he had fun at the game, despite the VCU loss.

Pretty cool to see @bader_diedrich at a VCU game! pic.twitter.com/ko2IN0Y1Ja — Jishnu Purihella (@JishnuPurihella) January 28, 2023

