Divided Virginia General Assembly leaves most contentious bills scrapped

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's General Assembly is through its short legislative session, which is set to end this week after Gov. Glenn Youngkin began the term by calling for lawmakers to work together.

However, Dr. Bob Holsworth, a political analyst for WTVR CBS 6, said that is a big ask for a divided assembly. The Senate is held by Democrats while the House of Delegates by Republicans. All 140 seats are up for grabs come November.

Many of the most controversial bills put forward died, due to the split assembly.

"The Republicans have favored one position, and the Democrats have not favored it in the Senate. And we've had other situations where the Democrats in the Senate have favored one issue where the Republicans haven't in the House," Holsworth said.

Senate Democrats blocked several proposals tied to police about transgender students in schools, as well as all efforts to tighten Virginia's abortion laws, including Youngkin's proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

The House subcommittee then voted against putting a right to an abortion in Virginia's Constitution.

The House also rejected an amendment to repeal the ban on marriage equality found in Virginia's Constitution.

"The Court is clearly in position to reverse its erroneous 2015 decision, and if and when it does, Virginia's constitution to continue to reflect the truth about marriage," said Todd Gathje with the Family Foundation.

On the issue of gun control, nothing broke through partisan stalemates, other than tax credits for gun sales and trigger locks.

Holsworth said both sides seem to push for more mental and behavioral health resources as well.

The next big hurdle will be coming up with a budget both sides can agree on.

Currently, Senate and House budgets differ by $1 billion, with Democrats wanting to spend more on K-12 education, while Republicans want to use the money to provide additional tax cuts.

"The issue is going to be whether they can reach an agreement on this budget over the next week, or whether they have to go home and then come back and do a special session late on to reach the agreement on the budget," Holsworth said.

The last day to put bills in conference is Thursday, Feb. 23. The General Assembly will adjourn on Saturday, Feb. 25.

