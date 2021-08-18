Dog rescued from Newport News apartment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are on the scene of a working apartment fire in the 500 block Waters Edge.
They say the apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. One dog was rescued.
The fire is under investigation at this time.
