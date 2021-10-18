Double shooting at party kills man, injures another in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday night.

Around Midnight officers responded to the 3100 block of High Street for a gunshot wound incident.

Two adult males suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds while attending a party in the area, according to police.

The victims were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims, 23-year-old Teontae Clark, has died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393–8536. Or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com .