Double shooting in Portsmouth injures two with serious, non-life-threatening injuries

Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jun 29, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that injured two, including a juvenile.

Authorities report that the double shooting occurred near the 5100 block of George Washington Hwy.

An adult male and a juvenile male sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, they are receiving treatment.

Portsmouth Police posted a tweet notifying the public of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 3 is working to learn more.

