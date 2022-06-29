PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that injured two, including a juvenile.
Authorities report that the double shooting occurred near the 5100 block of George Washington Hwy.
An adult male and a juvenile male sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, they are receiving treatment.
Portsmouth Police posted a tweet notifying the public of the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
