Dozens of war veterans in Virginia get long-overdue homecoming

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Nearly 50 war veterans from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia have returned from Washington D.C. where they viewed the memorial walls for the wars they served in - World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

Cheers and appreciation were expressed to all of them upon their return, including one of the few veterans from World War II.

After the day trip to D.C., retired Sergeant Gary Allman embraced the kindness he received this weekend. The veteran couldn't help but draw comparisons to his homecoming flight from the Vietnam War - something he remembers vividly.

"Protesters, they [weren't] too welcome like everybody was today. They called us killers and they tried to spit on us..." said Allman.

Members of the James Madison University ROTC came to show their support. Many of them feel that coming to the event further motivated their military decisions.

"I'm actually enlisted and in ROTC, so I definitely want to serve active duty. I'm trying to go to dental school, so I want to serve active duty as a dentist," said Cadet Lynnea Gedney.

The trip was meaningful to all who were there.

"I saw it before, but this time was different... it was sort of a tearjerker," said Allman.

No matter what the connection is, people still feel it's important to thank veterans for the sacrifices they made.

"I definitely think that we should thank anyone who served in the military because they dedicated their time and their life to our country, and I respect that," said Cadet Gedney.