Dr. Anthony Fauci to deliver remarks at in-person commencement of William & Mary's class of 2020

The college of William & Mary has decided to have Dr. Anthony Fauci deliver remarks to the class of 2020 during their in-person commencement ceremony.

Dr. Fauci serves as the nation’s top infectious disease expert and Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

“Dr. Fauci exemplifies the value of service that runs so deep in our university,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe. “He’s a public servant, who studied classics before turning to medicine. This breadth serves him well as he helps our nation navigate the challenge of our time. He is the ideal person to speak to William & Mary’s Class of 2020, who completed their degrees and launched professional lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci’s remarks will be delivered virtually. He will also be receiving an honorary degree of Doctor of Science.

Dr. Thomas Lovejoy, a world-renowned expert in biodiversity and founder of “Nature” on PBS, and Donald Patten, former rector at W&M and a renowned lawyer in asbestos liability litigation will also be receiving honorary degrees.

Patten will receive the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws. Dr. Lovejoy will be receiving the same as Dr. Fauci, the honorary degree of Doctor of Science.

The in-person commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place during William & Mary’s Homecoming & Reunion Weekend, October 7-10, 2021.

The class of 2020 did receive a virtual commencement in the spring of 2020 since COVID-19 restrictions prevented in-person events at the time.

