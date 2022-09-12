Driver, 2 passengers killed in wreck involving tractor-trailer in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Three people were killed in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Nottoway County Saturday night, according to state police.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. when a sedan on Cellar Creek Road failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 460 (West Colonial Trail).

"The vehicle pulled onto West Colonial Trail and into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer," troopers said. "The tractor-trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided."

The man driving the sedan and his two passengers, a man and a woman, died at the scene, according to state police.

Officials were still working to confirm their identities and notify their next of kin as of Sunday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, officials said.

Troopers said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.