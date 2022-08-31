Driver dies after crash on Humelsine Parkway West in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police responded to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Around 7:51 a.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash on Humelsine Parkway West at the Olde Towne Road Overpass.

Police say a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon was traveling east on Humelsine Parkway when it crossed in the center median and entered Humelsine Road West travel lanes in front of a 2017 Hyundai Accent.

The driver of the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, 34-year-old Jory Johnson, of Chesapeake, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2017 Hyundai Accent was taken to the Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Humelsine Parkway West was blocked for several hours while the investigation took place.

