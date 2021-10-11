Driver seriously injured after crashing into Suffolk medical building

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews are responding after a vehicle crashed into a medical building Morning.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Godwin Blvd.

Emergency Communications was contacted around 7 a.m.

Crews found a single vehicle crashed into an occupied medical building and officials confirmed a single patient pinned in the vehicle with the vehicle lodged into the building.

The patient was extricated from the vehicle ad taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It was verified that the only person injured was the person extricated from the vehicle and no one in the building at the time of the incident was injured, officials said.

The building sustained moderate damage and the power was secured to the area of the building involved in the incident.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Rescue 1 and the department’s technical rescue team remain on the scene to evaluate the building’s structural integrity and to work with Suffolk Planning and Community Development’s Building Official to turn the building back over to the property manager.

The incident remains under investigation by police.