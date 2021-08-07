Driver severely injured, passenger killed in Portsmouth interstate crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A 29-year-old man was killed and another man was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on I-264 in Portsmouth early Saturday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 2:02 a.m., the driver of a 2009 BMW was traveling on I-264 West at a high rate of speed, attempted to take the Portsmouth Boulevard exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then ran off the roadway and struck several trees.

The force of impact killed the vehicle's front seat passenger, 29-year-old Luton Atkins, and ejected its driver, Rae'kwon Collins. Collins was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The incident is still under criminal investigation.