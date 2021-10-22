Eastbound lanes of Midtown Tunnel closing overnight Sunday for routine maintenance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Heads up, motorists! The Midtown Tunnel will be closed for routine maintenance this weekend.

The eastbound side of the tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday as crews inspect and work on the overhead jet fans.

What does the maintenance work entail? Crews will be inspecting fire-life safety systems and conducting other system screenings. The maintenance work and inspections are to make sure driving through the tunnel system is safe.

During the closure, use the eastbound Downtown Tunnel instead, and give yourself extra time to account for the detour.