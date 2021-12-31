Elizabeth City State University delays spring semester until Jan. 18

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City State University is the latest of many other schools to delay the start of their spring semester.

The school announced in a press release Friday that they would be delaying the semester to help reduce the exposure to COVID following the New Year’s holiday.

The move in date for students returning to campus has also been pushed back to January 15-16.

Each residential student is now required to submit a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their return to campus regardless of vaccination status.

The university will be administering rapid antigen tests to students that cannot provide negative COVID test documents upon arrival to the residence halls.

The mask requirement for all indoor facilities, and unvaccinated students at the school will continue, as well as, weekly COVID-19 testing.