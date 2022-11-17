Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will increase in 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Starting on January 1, 2023, new Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will go into effect.

According to Elizabeth River Crossings, or ERC, the increase in toll rates will go towards the “continued finance, operations and maintenance of the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, the MLK Expressway and approximately 51 lane miles of roadway.”

ERC also noted that money collected from tolls will help pay off the $2.1 billion worth of debt from structural improvements completed in 2017, which includes work on the Midtown Tunnel westbound.

Here is a breakdown of the new tolls:

ERC

There are resources available to save on tolls. Eligible Hampton Roads residents can enroll in the Toll Relief Program, and E-ZPass and payment apps like GoToll and Slora allow drivers to save money on tolls.

Click here for more information about toll relief.