"Embracing Our Differences," Norfolk community gathers to honor MLK Jr. Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Over 100 people filled the streets of Norfolk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations across Hampton Roads.

The annual event had a theme of 'Embracing our Differences,' which certainly showed as people of all different backgrounds filled the Attucks Theater, where the event started.

The theater quickly filled with joy and celebration thanks to performances by The Experience Choir and inspiring speeches from Norfolk city leaders, including the Norfolk Police Department's Assistant Chief, Michelle Naughton.

The Attucks Theater has a significant historical tie to the Black community, as it was built and designed by African Americans for African Americans in 1919.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander then led the crowd down Church Street to the city's Martin Luther King Jr. monument, where community members gathered in song and prayer.

"It's about the people," said Mayor Alexander. "It's the entire city coming together from the various corners of the city and setting aside political differences, party affiliations, race, gender...putting all of those labels aside and coming together through a common thread which is this community."

Community members can now visit a wreath that sits at the foot of Norfolk's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument.