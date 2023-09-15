Fallen tree kills city worker in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. -- A City of Richmond employee was killed by a fallen tree Thursday morning in Libby Hill Park.

Both the Richmond Fire and Richmond Police departments were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a tree that had fallen and injured a man.

When they arrived, the Richmond Fire Department removed the tree from the man.

He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The City of Richmond released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The City of Richmond is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee, and our thoughts and condolences go out to their family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Public Works director Bobby Vincent. We are currently cooperating with authorities and conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and we are committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Please note this is an active investigation."

City of Richmond

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RPD's Major Crimes unit at 804-646-6740.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.