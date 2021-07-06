Fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach shuts down Princess Anne Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are currently on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
The crash took place in the 1500 block of Princess Anne Road.
Travel lanes will be closed in both directions for an extended time. Traffic is being diverted onto Pleasant Ridge Road and N Muddy Creek.
VBPD on scene of a single vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash in the 1500 block of Princess Anne Road. Princess Anne Rd will be closed in both directions for an extended time. Traffic is being diverted onto Pleasant Ridge Rd. And N Muddy Creek. pic.twitter.com/f0yMaSUOJ4— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 6, 2021