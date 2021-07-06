Watch
News

Actions

Fatal motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach shuts down Princess Anne Road

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:56:42-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are currently on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash took place in the 1500 block of Princess Anne Road.

Travel lanes will be closed in both directions for an extended time. Traffic is being diverted onto Pleasant Ridge Road and N Muddy Creek.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections