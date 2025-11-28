FBI offering $20,000 reward for information after 23-year-old found dead in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction related to the suspicious death of 23-year-old Meredith Rose Walker, who was found dead in Emporia, Virginia earlier this year.

Walker was last seen alive in Orlando, Florida, on May 30 wearing a red jacket and blue jean pants. She was seen near the intersection of Robinson Avenue and Mills Avenue, close to Lake Eola Park, walking toward I-4.

FBI Richmond Meredith Rose Walker in Orlando, Florida on May 30, 2025

According to the FBI, Meredith had just been released from an Orlando jail, and family members believe she may have been headed north to be with family after the recent death of a loved one. She may have intended to hitchhike due to lack of transportation. Her remains were discovered in Emporia, Virginia in early June.

The case is being worked by the FBI Richmond field office and the Emporia Police Department.

FBI Richmond

Billboards containing Walker’s photo will be displayed along I-95 from Richmond to Orlando during the busy Thanksgiving travel, officials said.

Anyone who has information related to Walker’s death is encouraged to report it online at tips.fbi.gov or to the FBI Richmond Field Office at (804) 261-1044.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

