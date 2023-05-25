FBI says you can help prevent active shooter tragedies in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI Richmond Field Office is offering a unique opportunity to prevent active shooter tragedies in Virginia.

“There will be that discussion of things to look for and things to be aware of, and in the event you see that, what do you do?” Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador told CBS 6 News.

Using a video posted to Twitter, the FBI is recruiting mental health professionals, school administrators and counselors, corporate security partners, members of faith-based security teams, and law enforcement partners to a one-day seminar meant to prevent targeted violence.

Targeted violence events in the Commonwealth include the massacre at Virginia Tech in 2007 and workplace shootings in Virginia Beach and at the Chesapeake Walmart.

“Our Behavioral Analysis Unit personnel have been studying this for several years,” SAC Meador, noting the data collection efforts by federal agencies, said. “We’re bringing those experts here to discuss best practices when setting up threat mitigation and threat assessment teams.”

SAC Meador said it takes a collaborative approach to spot and prevent targeted violence.

Members of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit will go through some case studies during the upcoming seminar to help organizations in the area learn and improve their own awareness efforts.

The FBI Richmond is partnering with Chesterfield County Police Department to present the Preventing Targeted Violence seminar on Thursday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center on Hull Street Road. Participants are asked to register online here.

