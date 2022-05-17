Feds seek prison for local rioter in 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of more than two months for a local man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt.

Photographs of Robert Keith Packer, who is from Newport News, wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence Packer on May 23. He faces a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment after pleading guilty in January to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Monday, prosecutors asked Nichols to sentence Packer to 75 days of incarceration followed by three years of probation.

