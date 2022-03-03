Watch
Fire official: Multiple injuries after explosion, fire at Maryland apartment complex

Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 12:36:17-05

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Maryland fire official says multiple people are injured after an explosion and fire at a Maryland apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer says firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the four-story building in Silver Spring around 10:30 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from several floors.

He says firefighters made a number of rescues and there are multiple injuries, some of them serious.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof of a brick garden-style apartment building and debris on the ground surrounding the building.

Piringer says there was heavy structural damage and a collapse.

He says the fire has been contained.

