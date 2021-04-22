Flames consume 6 units in Norfolk apartment building

NORFOLK, Va. - Fire crews responded to a report of an apartment fire around 3:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found visible flames coming from the structure, and six units on one side of the building were fully engulfed. A firewall saved apartments on other side of building, but heat damage persists with surrounding buildings.

Residents were seen jumping out of 2nd and 3rd story windows, and two individuals were taken to a hospital.

Nearby vehicles also caught fire.

A preliminary search for more victims was conducted, but a 2nd search must be done.

