Florida man killed in Sussex Co. crash involving 2 tractor trailers

SUSSEX Co., Va. - A Florida resident was killed in a crash involving two tractor trailers in Sussex County Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened at about 2:23 a.m. on Interstate 95, northbound, at the 32 mile marker.

Police said a 2016 Freightliner, driven by Jean Balazar, was struck in the rear by a 2018 Freightliner driven by a 45-year-old man. Due to the impact of the crash, the 2018 Freightliner's driver died on impact.

Due to the debris and damage of the vehicles, northbound I-95 was shut down and traffic was rerouted.

Balazar was charged at the scene for defective brakes.

The investigation is still ongoing.