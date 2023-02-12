Hampton Roads restaurants prepare for big Super Bowl Sunday turnout

NORFOLK, Va. — We're less than 24 hours until kickoff for the Super Bowl, and restaurants across Hampton roads are gearing up for one of their busiest nights of the year.

That includes local restaurants like AJ Gators in Norfolk who have spent weeks preparing for the big day.

"Just for tomorrow, we ordered 600 pounds of chicken wings. That's beyond what we sale in the store," said Jessica Jordan, AJ Gators Sports Bar and Grill Restaurant Manager.

While wings are certainly the most popular menu item across the board, Jordan said inflation did drive up food prices, but it didn't put a dent in their plans.

"Our price of food is more, but everybody accommodates us when we have to raise prices for certain things so it's never really a complaint," said Jordan.

Meanwhile, over at Baxter's in Downtown Norfolk, it's a similar story.

"It's going to be a lot of energy in the air tomorrow, and we're all ready for that. It's going to be a good time" said Cory Evans, Manager and Bartender at Baxter's Sports Bar.

To ensure customers have a good time, Evans said they beefed up their staffing ahead of the big day.

"We're going to have a few extra servers on, an extra bartender and people in the kitchen. You have to be prepared for the worst," said Evans.

As eager fans flood the doors to root on their team, Aden Ringor says he's confident his team will take home the Lombardi trophy.

"I've already made bets already, and I bet the end score is 37-34. People might hate me for it but that's what I think," said Ringor.

With this year's match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs comes specialty menu items themed around both teams.

"He's got certain burgers named after certain teams, and he has little surprises up his sleeve that I guess we'll wait to see tomorrow," said Jordan.

These plans are all part of the playbook for fans and local businesses.