Watch
News

Actions

Former leader of Dominion Energy dies day after retiring

items.[0].image.alt
Cliff Owen/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 file photo, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, left, with the main cyrogenic heating exchange behind him, and Thomas Farrell, II, chairman, president and CEO, Dominion Energy, speak with reporters at Dominion Energy's Cove Point LNG liquefaction Project facility in Lusby, Md., Tom Farrell, who led Dominion Energy for more than a decade, has died Friday, April 2, 2021 one day after he stepped down from his post. He was 66. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Obit-Former Dominion Energy CEO
Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 15:33:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tom Farrell, who led Dominion Energy for more than a decade and was a powerful force in Virginia business and politics, has died.

His passing Friday occurred one day after he stepped down from his post as the company's executive chairman. He was 66.

A news release from the company said Farrell had been battling cancer. He served as the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer from 2007 to 2020.

Farrell's brother-in-law Richard Cullen called his death “an incredible loss of a remarkable man.” Dominion serves 7 million customers in 16 states and is a Fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education