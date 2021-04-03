Former leader of Dominion Energy dies day after retiring

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tom Farrell, who led Dominion Energy for more than a decade and was a powerful force in Virginia business and politics, has died.

His passing Friday occurred one day after he stepped down from his post as the company's executive chairman. He was 66.

A news release from the company said Farrell had been battling cancer. He served as the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer from 2007 to 2020.

Farrell's brother-in-law Richard Cullen called his death “an incredible loss of a remarkable man.” Dominion serves 7 million customers in 16 states and is a Fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia.

