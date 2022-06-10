Fourth victim in deadly shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth has died

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The fourth person who was injured in Tuesday morning's shooting on Maple Avenue has died, police announced Friday.

Samuel Jones, 66, died due to injuries he sustained in the shooting. His next of kin have been notified.

Wednesday, police identified the victims as 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee; 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears; and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks.

Police said the victims do not appear to be related, but they believe that they all lived in the home together.

This is a developing story.

