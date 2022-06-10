Watch
News

Actions

Fourth victim in deadly shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth has died

PT Maple Avenue homicide
News 3
PT Maple Avenue homicide
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 15:47:22-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The fourth person who was injured in Tuesday morning's shooting on Maple Avenue has died, police announced Friday.

Samuel Jones, 66, died due to injuries he sustained in the shooting. His next of kin have been notified.

Wednesday, police identified the victims as 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee; 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears; and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks.

Police said the victims do not appear to be related, but they believe that they all lived in the home together.

This is a developing story.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15