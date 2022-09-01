Fox that attacked cat in James City County tests positive for rabies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A fox tested positive for rabies in James City County.

The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts notified the community that, on August 26, a fox attacked a cat and residents reported several sightings in James City County, specifically in the area of Canvas Back Run and the Warhill Sports Complex.

Health officials say the fox is now dead. The fox tested positive for the rabies virus.

Anyone having information regarding an exposure to any fox (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts’ Williamsburg Environmental Health Office, 757-603-4277. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The Williamsburg Environmental Health Office staff will be contacting the immediate neighbors, as well as any civic or homeowner’s association(s) that serve the reported communities.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

