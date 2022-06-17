Franklin man killed in rollover crash in Sussex Co.

SUSSEX Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a 37-year-old Franklin man was killed in a crash in Sussex County Thursday evening.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 35/Jerusalem Plank Road, south of Route 626/Neblett Mill Road.

At around 10:28 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling south on Route 35 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say he then ran off the roadway and overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to run off the road and overturn several times before landing in a ditch.

Myrick died on impact, police said.

It's unknown at this time if alcohol played a role in this crash. Police said Myrick was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.