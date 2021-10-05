Free job fair for veterans comes to Norfolk's Half Moone Center

NORFOLK, Va. - A job fair specifically for veterans is coming to the Norfolk community next week.

DAV and RecruitMilitary have partnered together to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Hampton Roads area.

The free hiring event takes place on Thursday, October 14 from 11 a.m., to 3 p.m. at the Half Moone Center, located at 1 Waterside Drive.

This event is for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former Army Special Operations Attack helicopter pilot. “While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities.”

To register for the job fair, click here.