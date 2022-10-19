Free rides to polls on Election Day for senior citizens in Hampton, Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Senior citizens are able to cast their vote this Election Day with free rides being offered to the polls in Hampton and Newport News.

Yellow Cab and Coastal Ride say they will give senior citizens free rides to the polls on November 8.

Cab drivers will wait while voters cast their ballots and riders will be asked to sign a voucher, but not pay the cab driver.

The free rides will be offered to any registered voter over 60 who doesn’t have their own transportation to the polls.

Those interested should call the Peninsula Agency on Aging at (757) 873-0541 by 4 p.m. on November 4.

The agency will ask voters for a telephone number, pickup address, voting location and requested pickup time. They say depending on demand, pickup times may be shuffled, and riders may need to share a cab.

Yellow Cab and Coastal Ride will contact and inform riders of the time that they will be picked up.