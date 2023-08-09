From passion project, to pollinator's paradise: Norfolk woman's sustainable gardens help local ecosystem

NORFOLK, Va. — Gardening can open up a whole new world for you, your family, and for local wildlife.

We all know gardening can feed our families and make our neighborhoods beautiful, but did you know the beloved hobby also has environmental benefits?

Dee Hall lives in Norfolk and has become very familiar with the positive impacts of growing plants. She says a passion project of hers has turned into a pollinator’s paradise. It all started when she was trying to get locally-grown flowers for her wedding.

“I was looking for locally-grown flowers, and I couldn't find anybody that had any,"

She decided to use her passion for plants and flowers to start a robust garden in her yard.

Since then, her garden has bloomed into a business! She runs Mermaid City Flowers, which sells locally-grown flowers that go straight from her garden into her clients’ homes.

“I thought, you know, I can grow these things," said Dee. "I can take them to market, why not?”

Dee operates on a collection of lots throughout Norfolk. Neighbors offer their unused garden spaces to be filled with color and life.

“It kind of grew from there,” she said. “Now, I'm at the point where I have a waiting list of people who would like to have flowers in their spaces.”

Most importantly, Dee practices sustainable gardening in all her spaces. She waters her gardens from rain barrels and applies mulch to keep the weeds at bay.

“It's organic. I don't use any kind of chemicals or sprays that are detrimental to the environment, or to people, or to any other creatures," Dee said.

In addition, she plants native plants all year round, which she says are better for the local ecosystem.

“Native plants develop longer root systems. They have less need of watering and they are less likely to be invasive than, you know, things that are introduced in the environment,” Dee explained.

Growing native plants is vital to supporting the biodiversity of Hampton Roads. Each garden becomes part of a collective landscape to help support pollinators, birds, and other animals.

“They know they have a home where they can find food, where they can find shelter, where they can find water, where they can find rest," said Dee.

From pollinator patch to Certified Wildlife Habitat, Dee’s urban microfarm has come a long way. She says she encourages and helps others who are interested in starting their own gardens as well.

“Don't be intimidated," she said. "It starts literally with one plant, like, with one thing. It doesn't have to be, you know, this giant massive acreage. A garden can be whatever it is you want it to be. The most important thing is that it's pleasing to you and it brings you joy.”

If you’d like to start your own garden, Dee has helped many growers bring out their inner green thumbs. She says we’re lucky to be here in Hampton Roads because this area supports growing all year round!

If you’d like to connect with Dee, and any resources that she might offer to new gardeners, check out her website.